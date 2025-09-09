(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing Julian Brandt from Borussia Dortmund in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 29-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Aston Villa are hoping to sign him on a bargain. They have been long-term admirers of the German International, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Brandt was linked with Spurs last season. He has been on the radar of Newcastle as well.

Can Villa sign Julian Brandt in January?

It remains to be seen whether Villa will come forward with an offer to sign him in January. Dortmund will not want to lose a player of his calibre on a free transfer, and they might be tempted to cash in on the player for a nominal price in January. Alternatively, Aston Villa could look to secure a pre-contract agreement with him in January and sign a free transfer next summer.

Brandt would improve Villa

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the final third, and the 29-year-old could be the ideal acquisition. He will help create goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates and add more technical ability and unpredictability to the side. Brandt has been labelled as a “great football player”.

The 29-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He has shown his ability in Germany consistently, and he has the technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. The midfielder registered six goals last season and picked up 16 assists as well.

There is no doubt that he is at the peak of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to Aston Villa could be exciting for him. Unai Emery has put together a competitive squad, and Aston Villa will be fighting for trophies in the coming seasons. Signing the German International on a free transfer would be a masterstroke from them.