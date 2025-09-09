Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball with teammates in a huddle. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid want to sign Rodrigo Bentancur from Tottenham Hotspur in the coming months.

The 28-year-old midfielder will be a free agent in the summer of 2026, and he could be sold in January. Spurs will not want to lose the player on a free transfer next summer. The Spanish outfit are looking to take advantage of his contract situation and sign the player, as per Fichajes.

He could prove to be an excellent addition for them for the right price. He has shown his ability in England, and he could be an important player for Atletico Madrid.

Rodrigo Bentancur would be a handy option

Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa has previously labelled him as a “great player”. There is no doubt that he has the quality to do well in La Liga. He has the experience and the technical ability to make an instant impact as well.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to let him move on in January. Losing him for free in the summer would be a blow for them. It would not be a surprise if they decided to cash in on the South American.

Can Spurs replace Bentancur?

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can bring in a quality replacement if the midfielder moves on. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Spurs will look to fight for trophies this season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Losing a player like him will be a blow for them. It will be interesting to see if they can replace him midway through the season. It can be difficult to replace key players in January.

Atletico Madrid will hope to agree on a reasonable deal with the Premier League club in the coming months.