Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are set to sign Dan Casey from Arsenal.

According to a report from The Standard, Crystal Palace have agreed on a compensation fee for the 18-year-old with Arsenal.

The player was out of contract this summer, and Arsenal offered him a professional deal. However, Casey decided to turn it down, and he wants to explore other options.

Crystal Palace will be delighted to have secured his services.

The highly rated attacking midfielder was outstanding for the Arsenal under-18 team last season, scoring 18 goals in 21 matches.

Dan Casey could be an asset

He has a bright future ahead of himself, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level. The move to Crystal Palace could be an exciting opportunity. He will look to force his way into their first team plans in future.

The player has previously revealed that he is a Liverpool fan, and he loved watching Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho while growing up. He is also an admirer of the Arsenal star Martin Ødegaard.

“When I was younger I was a Liverpool fan and loved watching Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho,” Casey told. “But now, playing for Arsenal, I really look up to Odegaard. He’s a top player.”

Crystal Palace have done well to bring in talented young players in recent seasons, and they have groomed them into first-team players. They will hope to do the same with Casey. If the 18-year-old can fulfil his potential with them, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long run.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have included a sell-on clause in his contract so that they can benefit from any future sale. The 18-year-old could move to an elite club in future if he manages to impress with Crystal Palace. Arsenal will be hoping to benefit from that.

Blow for Arsenal

Meanwhile, losing a talented young player like him will be a blow for Arsenal, but they were powerless to stop him from leaving. The player wanted to try out a different challenge, and he refused to sign a professional contract with Arsenal despite being offered one.

The move to Crystal Palace could be ideal for him. He is likely to get more opportunities at a mid-table club compared to Arsenal. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles are prepared to give him the opportunities he needs to develop.