Former Premier League manager ready to take the Nottingham Forest job

According to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest are on the verge of announcing Ange Postecoglou as their new head coach following the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo.

The 60-year-old Australian is expected to be formally confirmed within hours and will be on the touchline for Forest’s daunting trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on Saturday.

Postecoglou, who previously managed Tottenham Hotspur, will arrive at the City Ground alongside several trusted staff members who worked with him in North London.

Ange Postecoglou set to take charge of Nottingham Forest

His appointment marks a bold statement from Forest’s ownership, particularly Evangelos Marinakis, who has long admired the coach’s philosophy of front-foot, attacking football.

The Athletic reports that Postecoglou first held discussions with Marinakis back in August as Forest explored future options for the managerial role.

Tensions between Nuno and the club hierarchy had been growing for several weeks, largely over playing style and squad management, and the decision to part ways was made earlier this month.

Postecoglou’s availability and track record made him a leading candidate from the outset.

Forest fans can expect a complete shift in approach under their new boss. At Tottenham, Postecoglou introduced a high-pressing, possession-based system designed to dominate games.

Postecoglou has a point to prove at Forest

Although his tenure at Spurs was relatively short, he earned widespread respect for instilling a clear identity and for his ability to get the best out of attacking players.

For Postecoglou, the move represents another chance to prove himself in English football after his spell with Spurs ended prematurely. For Forest, it is the beginning of a new chapter, one that could redefine the club’s identity in the Premier League.

The timing is crucial, with a difficult trip to Arsenal serving as his baptism of fire.

