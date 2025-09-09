(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is unshakeable in his critique of Jadon Sancho, describing the Manchester United winger as lacking a “standout quality” despite his undeniable promise.

Speaking on the Overlap show, Carragher laid into Sancho’s underwhelming tenure at Old Trafford and recent loan spells, highlighting a performance profile that remains shockingly anonymous.

Even after 83 games with only 18 goal contributions, Carragher said, as reported by The Mirror:

“It’s funny with Sancho because he got the reputation with Borussia Dortmund.”

“Me and Gary [Neville] were on Sky Sports a few years ago and we hadn’t seen much of him but he was doing really well at Dortmund in the Champions League. We got asked to come up with an England squad and we didn’t put him in and got some stick on social media.

“When you say he’s the worst Man Utd signing because of his ability… I’m not sure there’s much ability there. I think he’s okay but I don’t understand what his thing is. I’ve been critical of Marcus Rashford but if I picture him playing well I can picture his pace and his shooting.

“I don’t know what Sancho’s thing is. Every player has something but I can’t think in my head what he does. I’ve never seen it in my life. I haven’t.”

Jadon Sancho failed to fulfill his potential at Man United

Sancho burst onto the scene with Borussia Dortmund but his £73 million move to United marked the beginning of a career that’s struggled to survive under the weight of expectations.

The winger’s league appearances have been characterised more by absence than impact, hindered by recurring fitness issues, poor form, and inconsistent appraisals from bosses and pundits alike.

He spent last season on loan and despite showing flashes of brilliance in phases, he failed to find consistent form and that, along with his wage demands, became the reason behind Chelsea not pursuing a permanent move for him.

The player would be hoping to find his form against at Aston Villa, the club he has joined on loan this summer.

