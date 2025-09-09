Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, celebrates following the team's victory. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United could be offered the opportunity to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham when the transfer window reopens in January.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Fulham are prepared to sell him during the winter transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer, according to reports via TEAMtalk.

Harry Wilson set for exit

The player has not yet signed the new contract with them, and it will be interesting to see if Leeds can finalise the deal. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money. Leeds United were keen on signing the Welsh international forward during deadline day, but they missed out on the deal eventually.

They will hope to get the deal done in January now. They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the 28-year-old should prove to be a useful acquisition.

Leeds could use Wilson

He is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He is not a regular starter for Fulham, and the move to Leeds could be ideal for him. Wilson will want to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Leeds will be able to provide him with that opportunity.

The newly promoted Premier League side will look to establish themselves as top flight regulars. They will not want to go down to the Championship at the end of the season. They need to keep improving the squad, and signing the versatile attacker in January could prove to be a wise decision.

He has shown his quality in the Premier League in the past, and there is no doubt that the Welsh international could make an instant impact at Elland Road. The opportunity to sign a player of his quality on a bargain cannot be passed up.