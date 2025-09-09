Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman during the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the 18-year-old is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United as well. All three clubs are keeping tabs on his development, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up on the interest with an official proposal.

The three clubs have an excellent track record when it comes to grooming young players, and they could help the Bouwman fulfil his potential. He could prove to be an excellent long-term investment.

Liverpool could use Aaron Bouwman

Liverpool could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit, and it is no surprise that they are looking at the 18-year-old. He could be a future star for them with the right guidance.

Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of this season, and Virgil van Dijk is in the twilight stages of his career. Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems, and it is no secret that Liverpool need multiple central defensive options in the coming seasons. The 18-year-old could be the ideal addition for them. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Man United keen on Bouwman

Similarly, Manchester United need to tighten up at the back. They need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the 18-year-old could prove to be an excellent investment for them. Both clubs have the resources to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see where Bouwman ends up.

The move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity, and it could help him develop further. It remains to be seen which of the two clubs can get a deal done with Ajax in the coming months.

