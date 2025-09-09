The Liverpool flag is flown at half-mast at Anfield Stadium (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has now rejected a third contract offer from the club.

The 26-year-old French international will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool have not been able to agree on a new deal with him. Despite submitting multiple offers, the player has not agreed to commit his long-term future to the club.

As per Marca, the player has now turned down a third offer from the club to renew his deal.

Ibrahima Konate to leave for free?

It seems that the player could now move on as a free agent in the summer. He has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and it will be interesting to see if he moves to La Liga in the coming months.

Losing the player on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for the Premier League champions. They have recently lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid on a free transfer, and it seems that the French International could join his former teammate at the Spanish club soon.

Konate has been a key player

Konate has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the club, and his exit will weaken them. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can replace him properly. They were heavily linked with Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they decide to return for the England international in January.

Konate is at the peak of his career, and he will look to join a big club where he will be able to win major trophies. Real Madrid will be able to provide him with that opportunity. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be quite tempting for most players.