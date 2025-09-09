Sources: Man City become leading candidates to sign player offered to Liverpool

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The future of Rodrygo Goes at Real Madrid is once again dominating headlines, with the Brazilian forward weighing up his options amid growing competition for minutes at the Santiago Bernabéu.

During the summer transfer window, Rodrygo’s representatives tested the market.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that his agents offered him to Liverpool, but the Merseyside club showed little interest in pursuing a deal.

Tottenham Hotspur explored the possibility but never submitted a formal bid.

The most serious approach came from Arsenal, who held discussions and were informed that Madrid would consider offers in the region of €80 million.

Rodrygo decided to stay at Real Madrid in the summer

Despite the interest, Rodrygo opted to remain in the Spanish capital, encouraged by the support of Vinícius Júnior and new teammate Kylian Mbappé, while committing to reassessing his situation during the first half of the season.

The arrival of Mbappé and the appointment of Xabi Alonso as head coach have added fresh dynamics to Madrid’s attack. With Vinícius and Mbappé almost guaranteed starters, Rodrygo has increasingly found himself on the bench.

The lack of consistent game time has reopened speculation over a potential January departure, particularly as Madrid are reportedly still open to business at the right price.

Man City are leading the race to sign Rodrygo

Man City are now emerging as frontrunners. Pep Guardiola is said to be a long-time admirer, believing Rodrygo would be a “perfect fit” and a “key piece” in his fluid attacking system.

City are prepared to explore a deal in January, with Madrid’s revised valuation of around €80 million seen as realistic for the Premier League champions.

However, the move depends heavily on City’s wider squad planning. A summer bid was anticipated had Savinho joined Tottenham, but with that transfer falling through, City put their pursuit of Rodrygo on ice.

January departure possible for Rodrygo?

A similar scenario could unfold in January depending on other arrivals or departures.

If Rodrygo continues to see limited playing time at Real Madrid, his departure would become inevitable in the January transfer window.

Bellingham, Rodrygo’s teammate at Real Madrid, has praised the player in the past. He said, as per talkSPORT:

“Rodrygo is so underrated. For me, he’s probably the most talented and most gifted player in the squad.”

