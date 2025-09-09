Man City make Newcastle United star their priority after Pep Guardiola demand

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City are poised to reignite their interest in Tino Livramento, with Pep Guardiola reportedly identifying the Newcastle United right-back as a top transfer priority following the departure of Kyle Walker.

According to well-connected scout Mick Brown, the 22-year-old remains “near the top” of City’s target list as they intensify their efforts.

Man City spent heavily in the summer transfer window on players like Rayan Cherki, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders.

However, a new right-back was needed in the squad as well but City failed to complete the signing of a player in that position.

Man City sent scouts to watch Tino Livramento

Scouts were reportedly sent to watch Livramento during England’s U-21 European Championship campaign, where he was instrumental to their success.

Brown provided the update on Man City’s interest in the Newcastle United right-back.

“Livramento is a top target for Man City,” he told Football Insider.

“They lost Kyle Walker to Burnley in the summer because he’s past his best now, but it doesn’t look like they’ve managed to replace him properly.

“A new right-back was one of the priorities for them in the transfer window, but they didn’t get it done.

“From what I hear, Livramento has been one of the names high up on their list.

“He’s tall, he can tackle, he’s very physical and he’s quick, he’s got a lot of good assets to his game.

“So for City, it’s no surprise that he’s on their radar and he’s a player they’ve been looking at for some time to solve the issues they’ve got in that position.”

Newcastle United have no intention of selling Livramento

Despite Manchester City’s interest, and potentially significant financial offers up to £65 million, Newcastle United remain determined to hold on to their prized asset.

Inside sources, via Craig Hope of the Daily Mail, claim that even such an offer may not sway the club, with the defender viewed as integral to Eddie Howe’s long-term vision.

To secure his future, Newcastle are preparing a new six-year contract to elevate Livramento into their top wage bracket.

For City, Livramento represents an ideal long-term solution, age, homegrown status and defensive reliability all is something that Guardiola would prefer to have in his team.

However, Newcastle’s pushback and the attractive contract blueprint laid before Livramento shows that any move will be far from straightforward.

