Manchester United are interested in signing the Sporting CP defender Zeno Debast in the coming months.

A report from Fichajes claims they are hoping to sign the 21-year-old Belgian central defender in January, and they could submit an offer close to €40 million for him. The Belgian has a €80 million release clause in his contract, and it will be interesting to see if Sporting CP are willing to sanction his departure.

Man United face Debast competition

Meanwhile, Manchester United will face competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa as well. Both clubs are monitoring the player closely. Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are keeping a close eye on his progress as well. It will be interesting to see where the Belgian ends up.

The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he would get to play alongside quality players. Ruben Amorim knows the player well, and playing under the Portuguese manager could be quite tempting for the player. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Zeno Debast could cost a premium

He is a prized young prospect with a bright future, and Sporting CP will not want to lose him on a bargain. They are likely to demand a premium for the player. However, he is a young player and Manchester United are unlikely to pay close to his clause. Sporting CP will have to be reasonable with their demands for the move to go through.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are already well stocked in the defensive unit. They have adequate depth in the defence, and they will not be able to accommodate the 21-year-old in the starting lineup. Debast will not want to sit on the bench at the London club, and joining Manchester United could be a more attractive opportunity for him.