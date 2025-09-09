Man United eye England star as the midfield solution they have been looking for

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Manchester United are actively monitoring Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Former United chief scout Mick Brown, known for his deep connections at Old Trafford during their golden era, insists that Anderson embodies exactly the kind of player United need right now.

The Red Devils wanted a new midfielder this summer but they failed to sign a player in that position.

They were strongly linked with a move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba but the Premier League side played hard ball and decided to keep the midfielder as United’s interest became serious late in the transfer window.

The Red Devils have several options on their mind for the midfield position and one of them is Anderson of Forest, a player who has impressed in the last twelve months or so.

Anderson, 22, delivered a man-of-the-match performance for England against Andorra on September 6, further showing his talent at the top level.

Brown has confirmed that United have been keeping a close eye on Anderson.

“Man United have been looking at Anderson,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s done a tremendous job at Nottingham Forest and then he’s come into the England side and turned in a man-of-the-match performance.

“United see him as exactly the type of midfielder they would like to bring in.

“He gets up and down the park, he’s confident and secure in possession of the ball, and he’s not afraid to put in a tackle which is something they need.

“Anderson would solve, or certainly help with, a lot of the issues they’ve had under Amorim.

“Everybody knows they wanted a midfielder in the summer but they couldn’t find the right one who was available at the price they wanted.”

Anderson can transform United’s midfield

With midfield needing restructuring and several targets proving unattainable, Anderson emerges as a potential bargain, albeit still a prized asset for Forest.

Nottingham Forest are understandably anxious about losing Anderson, particularly after losing Anthony Elanga recently, another crucial member of their team.

Despite his value, United see Anderson as “ideal” for plugging gaps in Amorim’s system, especially given his box-to-box promise.

