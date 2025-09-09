Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United, is seen in attendance. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United want to sign Ruben Neves from Al-Hilal during the January transfer window.

They need more quality and depth in the midfield, and the 28-year-old will add more control and creativity to the side. Neves knows the Premier League well from his time at Wolves, and he will be able to settle quickly and make an instant impact.

Ruben Neves on the January shortlist

According to a report from Team Talk, Manchester United are keeping tabs on Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba as well. It will be interesting to see if they can sign the Portuguese international in the coming months. He is likely to be a cheaper option compared to the other two.

The opportunity to join Manchester United could be tempting for the player. He is at the peak of his career, and competing at a top European club will be attractive. He has previously admitted that he joined the Saudi Arabian club for the lucrative contract they were offering. It will be interesting to see if he’s willing to return to Europe now.

Can Man United sign Neves?

Manchester United have the finances to get the deal done, and signing a quality midfielder like Neves could prove to be a wise decision. It could transform them in the middle of the park and help them do well during the second half of the season. They will look to get back into the UEFA Champions League by finishing in the top four. They will also look to fight for domestic trophies this season.

It will be interesting to see if players like Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot can play a key role in convincing them to join the club in January. Neves is highly rated across Europe, and he has been labelled as a “fabulous” player in the past.