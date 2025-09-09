Man United slammed for signing Benjamin Sesko instead of reliable Premier League striker

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United have once again found themselves at a crossroads in their hunt for a new striker.

The Red Devils eventually secured Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in what’s likely a deal worth up to £73 million but the decision to bypass Ollie Watkins, an established Premier League forward, has not sat well with some, including club legend Nicky Butt.

Speaking to BetMGM, as reported by The Metro, Butt voiced his concerns about entrusting Old Trafford’s striking duties to a young talent without top-flight experience:

“I know [Matheus] Cunha has done really well over the last couple of seasons but I would really like an experienced striker.”

“I hope I’m wrong but I really hope they aren’t making the same mistakes with [Benjamin] Sesko as they did with Rasmus [Hojlund].”

“A young player coming in with no Premier League experience, it just feels like history repeating itself.”

“Honestly, for what it would have cost, I would have gone and brought in someone like Ollie Watkins, someone to help and pull the young strikers out of a bad patch.”

“When young players are just coming into the club, when the onus is on them to score goals, if they’re having a few bad games they have to have the safety net of being pulled out of the firing line.”

“Ollie Watkins, or someone like that, would be who I would have been looking to bring in.”

Should Man United have signed Ollie Watkins?

Butt argued that Watkins would have offered a “safety net” for United’s younger attackers, a vital piece of insurance during those inevitable rough patches young strikers face.

It’s a fair point. Watkins, 29, boasts a consistent Premier League record, having scored 16 goals and provided 8 assists in the 2024/25 season alone.

Sesko is seen as a long-term investment with tantalizing upside. At just 22, he came with an impressive record: 39 goals in 87 games for Leipzig, 21 of which were last season.

Amorim’s system, built around movement and fluid attacking patterns, could harness Sesko’s aerial ability and pace, traits Watkins certainly offers too, but with less developmental upside.

Watkins offers dependability and proven performance, a seasoned, ready-made contributor in the Red Devils forward line. In the other, Sesko brings youthful projection and high ceiling.

Time will tell if United’s bold gamble pays off.

Sources: Midfielder has heart set on a move to Man United despite heavy interest