Manchester United are reportedly interested in Unai Emery as their next manager if Ruben Amorim is shown the door.

The Portuguese manager is under a lot of pressure after failing to deliver the results on the pitch. He has been backed significantly in the transfer market, but the results have been quite mediocre. Manchester United finished in the bottom half of the league table last season, and they have started the season poorly this time around. They have already crashed out of the English League Cup.

Can Amorim turn it around?

A club of their stature should be fighting for a place in the top four and competing for domestic trophies regularly. Manchester United are not competing in Europe either.

It will be interesting to see if Amorim can turn things around and get them firing on all cylinders. Manchester United have talented players at their disposal, but they have not been able to grind out results. According to Football Insider, Emery is now a top target to replace the Portuguese technician.

Unai Emery would be a superb option

The 53-year-old Spaniard has done an exceptional job at Aston Villa, and he has turned them into a competitive outfit.

They have outperformed Manchester United, despite having a limited budget, and the Spanish manager has shown his quality across Europe over the years. There is no doubt that he is good enough to manage a big club like Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if the Red Devils are willing to move for him in the coming months.

The 53-year-old has been labelled as a “miracle” worker by former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand. The opportunity to move to Manchester United will be quite exciting for him. He has proven himself at mid-level clubs, and he will look to join a club where he can win elite trophies.

Manchester United have the players and the resources to help him fulfil his ambitions.

