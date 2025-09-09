Nottingham Forest sack Nuno Espirito Santo as club eye progressive successor

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have confirmed the departure of Nuno Espirito Santo, with the Portuguese coach leaving the City Ground with immediate effect following weeks of mounting tension behind the scenes.

The decision ends Nuno’s spell in charge of Forest after less than two years, a period that saw both memorable highs and underlying disagreements with the club’s leadership.

In a statement, Forest paid tribute to the former Wolves and Tottenham manager, noting:

“The Club thanks Nuno for his contribution during a very successful era at the City Ground, in particular his role in the 2024/25 season, which will forever be remembered fondly in the history of the Club.”

Nuno had a memorable season at the City Ground

That campaign included a surge in form that preserved Forest’s Premier League status and delivered memorable results against some of the league’s biggest sides.

However, cracks began to appear in recent months, with reports of friction between Nuno’s more pragmatic approach and the hierarchy’s desire for a more expansive, front-foot playing style.

The club is already drawing up a shortlist of potential successors, with Ange Postecoglou among the early frontrunners.

Nottingham Forest have replacements in mind

The Australian tactician, who previously managed Tottenham with his high-pressing and possession-heavy philosophy, is admired by Forest’s decision-makers for his progressive style of play.

Other names in the frame include Marco Silva, currently at Fulham, whose ability to build competitive and well-drilled Premier League sides has not gone unnoticed.

Meanwhile, the ever-charismatic José Mourinho has also been mentioned, though insiders suggest that owner Evangelos Marinakis and sporting director Edu Gaspar favour a manager more aligned with modern, attack-minded principles.

Forest now face a pivotal choice as they look to build on recent progress while reshaping their footballing identity.

After parting ways with Nuno, the hierarchy’s focus is on securing a head coach capable of delivering both results and entertaining football.

Nottingham Forest line up shock Nuno Espirito Santo replacement