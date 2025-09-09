Jadon Sancho of Chelsea holds back Rodrigo Bentancur and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur as they clash with Trevoh Chalobah of Chelsea. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven.

The 24-year-old Netherlands International has done quite well since the move to the Premier League, and he has attracted the attention of the La Liga outfit. He has been described as a “Rolls-Royce” player by Harry Redknapp.

Real Madrid are looking to improve their defensive unit, and they need to sign quality defenders in the coming months. They have been linked with players like Ibrahima Konate as well. The Netherlands International is on their radar, but it will not be easy to get the deal done.

Van de Ven has been linked with Liverpool as well.

Tottenham set Micky van de Ven asking price

Tottenham would only consider negotiating for a fee of around €80 million, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to pay up. The Netherlands International is a quality defender, and he will add control and pace to the back line.

He is quite impressive with the ball at his feet, and his recovery pace would add a new dimension to the Real Madrid defensive unit. The 24-year-old is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He is yet to enter the peak of his career, and he could be a star for Real Madrid in future. Even though the asking price is quite expensive, the player could end up justifying the investment in future.

Real Madrid move could be tempting

Van de Ven could be attracted to the idea of joining Real Madrid at the end of the season. They are widely regarded as the biggest club in the world, and any player will be tempted to join them. They will be able to provide him with the platform to fight for the league title and the UEFA Champions League regularly. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.