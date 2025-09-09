Report: Man United ready to make £130million offer for player they failed to sign

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a staggering £130 million offer to finally land Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sources close to Spanish outlet Fichajes reveal that United plan to reignite interest in the Cameroonian midfielder, having fallen short earlier in the summer.

At just 21 years old, Baleba has emerged as one of the most complete defensive midfielders in the Premier League. The Cameroon international excels at breaking up play, offering relentless energy, and distributing the ball effectively.

Man United believe Baleba could be their midfield solution

While often deployed in a disciplined role at Brighton, there’s a growing belief he possesses the qualities to thrive as a box-to-box midfielder.

Man United’s midfield has needed structural reinforcement. With veteran Casemiro showing signs of decline and Manuel Ugarte yet to fully make his mark, Baleba is a player who could become the difference maker in their midfield and that is why he is being seriously targeted.

Should negotiations stall, Man United are reportedly scouting alternatives. One such player is Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who has also drawn interest due to his emergence in recent seasons.

Red Devils have identified Baleba as their top target

Even though Wharton may offer a more affordable option, Brighton’s price tag for Baleba remains steep, but United appear ready to match it.

If successful, a Baleba signing would be a clear statement of intent. Not only would it address balance and resilience in midfield, but it would also signal an aggressive intent in shaping the squad under Ruben Amorim.

Failing to land Baleba could leave the club continuing with a midfield that remains over-reliant on ageing stars and unproven options.

