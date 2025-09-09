Report: Newcastle United plan to return for £87m Barcelona star next year

(Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are not done dreaming big when it comes to fresh midfield talent.

One name that just won’t go away is Marc Casado, the 21-year-old Barcelona midfielder who’s been turning heads in La Masia and catching the eye of scouts across Europe.

The Magpies were keeping tabs on him throughout the summer, and while nothing concrete happened, the interest hasn’t died down, according to TBR Football.

Eddie Howe’s side see Casado as the kind of player who could fit into their long-term project.

Barcelona are not looking to sell their midfielder

Barcelona, on their side, are playing it cool. Manager Hansi Flick rates Casado highly and has kept him around the first team. The problem? The kid is stuck behind the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and others.

That’s a pretty stacked midfield to break into, and minutes are hard to come by. Barca would prefer to keep him, but if Casado himself pushes for a move, the club are reportedly open to talks.

Newcastle are not alone, either. West Ham United, Wolves, and even Real Betis have been sniffing around.

Earlier this year, Liverpool and Manchester United were also linked, though neither followed up with a bid. That just shows how much respect Casado already has across the game, despite not yet being a regular starter for Barcelona.

The young midfielder has a €100million (£87million) release clause in his contract but it is understood that he will be available for a considerably less amount.

Marc Casado could fit well at Newcastle United

For the Toon, it makes a lot of sense. Casado is young, hungry, and has that Spanish academy polish that could add balance to their midfield.

He could end up being a bargain if he develops the way many expect. Eddie Howe has built his Newcastle squad around intensity and discipline, two areas where Casado excels.

On paper, it appears like a match made in heaven but once Newcastle step up interest in signing him, they are expected to face heavy competition.

