Sources: Midfielder has heart set on a move to Man United despite heavy interest

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Kirill Glebov is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about young prospects in European football.

The 19-year-old midfielder, currently plying his trade at CSKA Moscow, has impressed with his recent performances in the Russian Premier League and is already on the radar of several top clubs across Europe.

What makes Glebov’s story even more interesting is his admiration for Manchester United, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Kirill Glebov dreams of playing for Man United

The teenager has openly expressed that joining the Red Devils is a long-term dream, citing the atmosphere at Old Trafford, the club’s rich traditions, and his deep respect for Sir Alex Ferguson as key inspirations.

Such comments have naturally caught the attention of fans and scouts alike, particularly in England.

Currently valued at around €1.5 million, Glebov’s stock is expected to rise rapidly if he continues his current form. In his last six league appearances, the midfielder has recorded three goals and one assist.

In England, several sides are believed to be monitoring his progress. Arsenal reportedly view him as an ideal long-term investment.

Interest is increasing in the young midfielder

Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Brighton are also keeping tabs on the teenager’s development, impressed by his technical skills and ability to adapt across midfield roles.

Beyond the Premier League, RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt have registered interest in Germany, attracted by his talent.

In Italy, clubs renowned for nurturing young players, such as Atalanta and Bologna, have been linked, while both Inter Milan and Atalanta scouts are convinced that his vision and versatility would suit Serie A football.

Despite heavy interest, the midfielder is dreaming of playing for Man United in the Premier League.

Despite the mounting speculation, CSKA Moscow and Glebov’s agency, Emerald Promotion, remain cautious.

The priority, they insist, is his continued development rather than rushing into a move abroad.

Glebov’s agent shared glowing feedback following his national team debut, stating he was “very impressed by Kirill’s debut in the national team,” and emphasizing how meaningful the opportunity was for the young talent.

