Thomas Frank applauds Tottenham fans (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic has been backed to develop into a superstar in future.

The 18-year-old central defender was quite impressive during the pre-season with Tottenham, and he has been sent out on loan to Hamburg. He needs regular gametime in order to continue his development, and former Croatian international Mladen Petric believes that the young defender has all the tools to develop into a future star.

He also added that the Tottenham defender reminds him of Josko Gvardiol.

Vuskovic joined Spurs in the summer of 2023, and he was on loan at Radomiak and Westerlo. The 18-year-old joined up with the Premier League club earlier this summer.

Luka Vuskovic is an elite talent

It will be interesting to see if the 18-year-old can hold down a regular starting spot at the German club. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he needs regular football in order to continue his development. If he manages to impress in Germany, he will have a great chance of forcing his way into the Tottenham first team next season.

Sitting on the bench at the North London club this season would have been detrimental to his growth. The loan move could do wonders for the player.

It remains to be seen how he performs in Germany over the next few months. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well for Hamburg. His performances were outstanding during pre-season, and there is no doubt that he is good enough to play at the senior level with Hamburg.