Tottenham Hotspur reportedly tried to sign the PSG midfielder Senny Mayulu during the summer transfer window.

According to TeamTalk, they made a late move to sign the talented young midfielder, but PSG refused to sell the 19-year-old. Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on the player as well.

Although the 19-year-old is not a regular starter for PSG, he has already shown his qualities with the first team.

Can Spurs sign Senny Mayulu in future?

It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to come back for him in the near future. He is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and the French under-20 international could prove to be a solid long-term investment.

The player currently has two years left on his current contract, and PSG are unwilling to let him move on. They view him as a key part of their plans going forward, and they will look to integrate him into the starting lineup soon.

Spurs building for the future

Meanwhile, Tottenham have done well to improve their team this summer, and they have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players. It is clear that they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club. Mayulu would be a solid investment for them, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to test PSG’s resolve in future.

The 19-year-old will want to play regularly so that he can continue his development. If PSG do not provide him with that opportunity, the player could be attracted to the idea of moving on. The move to the Premier League could be exciting for him. Tottenham have an exciting project, and the 19-year-old could be tempted to join them.

