Liverpool, Chelsea & Newcastle compete for £60m transfer of “incredible” young talent

Adam Wharton in action for Crystal Palace against Aston Villa (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly emerging as the main transfer suitors for Crystal Palace central midfielder Adam Wharton.

The talented 21-year-old is firmly establishing himself as one of the top young players in world football in his position, and a big move in the near future seems inevitable.

Wharton has transfer suitors such as Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid, as CaughtOffside recently reported, and it now seems there’s been another update.

According to TEAMtalk, the England international is wanted by Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle, though Palace will demand £60m to let him go.

Real Madrid’s interest in Wharton has also been reported by Spanish outlet AS, and one imagines Palace would prefer selling him abroad if possible.

What next for Adam Wharton?

Wharton will clearly have a host of top clubs to choose from if he leaves Palace in the near future, and it’s not yet clear which would be the best move for him.

Eberechi Eze previously described Wharton as “incredible”, as per BBC Sport, so it’s easy to imagine him fitting in at a number of top teams.

Chelsea have signed numerous elite young players like this, so could do well to add Wharton to their squad, though it’s also hard to imagine he’d be a guaranteed starter due to the presence of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.

Liverpool also have a lot of quality in that area of their squad with the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, so perhaps that wouldn’t be the best move either.

Adam Wharton could be ideal for Newcastle

Newcastle is an exciting project, and one imagines Eddie Howe could build around Wharton for years to come.

The Eagles ace could be an ideal long-term successor to Bruno Guimaraes, and we know the Magpies will have money to spend after their big recent sale of Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Newcastle will have to continue qualifying for the Champions League, however, or Wharton will surely be tempted by bigger projects elsewhere.