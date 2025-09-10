After Andre Onana: Man United reach agreement to offload another flop

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United appear close to resolving the future of out-of-favour full-back Tyrell Malacia, with reports from Turkish journalist Reşat Can Özbudak (YS TV) suggesting that United have reached an agreement with Eyüpspor over a potential transfer.

The deal under discussion is believed to be a loan, with the Super Lig club eager to strengthen their defensive options before the Turkish transfer window closes on September 12.

Malacia, 26, is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, though United retain the option to extend his stay by another 12 months.

Once seen as an exciting addition when signed from Feyenoord in 2022, the Dutch international has struggled to establish himself as a consistent first-team presence.

Tyrell Malacia failed to make an impact at Man United

His time at the club has been further complicated by injuries and managerial changes.

Interest in Malacia has not been limited to Turkey. Spanish side Elche explored a possible move during the summer transfer window, but negotiations stalled before a deal could materialise.

With the Premier League window now shut, Turkey’s extended market offers one of the last opportunities for United to move on players who no longer feature in manager Ruben Amorim’s plans.

Malacia is currently the last remaining member of the so-called “bomb squad”, players excluded from first-team training and instructed to work separately at Carrington until their futures are resolved.

The defender spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven, but his performances did not convince United to reintegrate him into the squad.

Malacia can revive his career away from Old Trafford

Now, the opportunity to join Eyüpspor could provide much-needed regular minutes and a platform to revive his career.

However, the move is not yet sealed. Reports suggest Malacia has yet to personally agree to the transfer, leaving United in limbo as the clock ticks down on Turkey’s transfer window.

Malacia’s potential move comes as another United player, André Onana, finalises a season-long loan switch to Trabzonspor.

Sources: Man United star’s transfer situation has changed as he’s “evolved” under Ruben Amorim