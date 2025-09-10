Some Man United figures surprised as Red Devils star’s career now surely over

Man United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the Burnley game (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Some figures associated with Manchester United are reportedly surprised that goalkeeper Andre Onana chose to leave the club this summer.

The Red Devils ‘keeper is closing in on a loan move to Trabzonspor, and it seems it’s now widely felt that his Old Trafford career is over.

Although Onana’s decision initially caused some surprise to those close to Man Utd, it’s now considered highly unlikely that he’ll come back and play for the team again, according to the Athletic.

The Cameroon international never really showed his best form at United, despite initially looking like an exciting signing when he first joined from Inter Milan.

This loan move now surely ends his United career, even if it’s not a permanent exit just yet.

Andre Onana transfer decision caused some surprise at Manchester United

The Athletic’s report goes into further detail on Onana’s situation, explaining that MUFC did not go into the summer expecting to let the 29-year-old leave.

Still, things changed later on when he picked up an injury in pre-season, while it also seems his wage demands became an issue.

The Athletic claim that Onana saw his salary “cut from £170,000 per week to £120,000 per week (roughly £67,000 per week after tax) due to the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League”.

This was apparently an issue that he wished to resolve, but it’s hard to imagine United would have considered allowing him any kind of a pay rise after so many mediocre performances during his time at Old Trafford.

Senne Lammens has arrived to replace Andre Onana

United fans will surely be glad to see Onana leaving, and it’s surely only right that he doesn’t have a future in Ruben Amorim’s side.

Senne Lammens has joined as a new goalkeeper addition to the squad, and everyone involved with United will hope he can prove to be the upgrade they need in that department.

Onana will go down as one of the club’s worst signings of recent times, which takes some doing when there have been so many other flops as well.