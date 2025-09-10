Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal interest in world class 20-year-old – two key developments explained

Mikel Arteta and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal had a genuine interest in signing Arda Guler from Real Madrid before two key developments got in the way.

The highly-rated Turkey international endured a tricky start to life at the Bernabeu, seeing limited playing time despite looking like a hugely exciting prospect.

Guler is now playing more often for Real Madrid, and it seems that Xabi Alonso replacing Carlo Ancelotti was key for this.

Arsenal’s interest is also suggested to have cooled once Andrea Berta came in as the Gunners’ new sporting director, according to Romano in his latest YouTube video post.

See below for the post in full…

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s Arda Guler transfer interest

“There was a club around October-November 2024, from what I’m told, that was prepared to attack in case Carlo Ancelotti stayed at Real Madrid for this season and in case Real Madrid could open doors to the exit of Arda Guler,” Romano said.

He added: “There was a club planning for an attack to try to get Arda Guler before Xabi Alonso arrived and closed every single door for this possibility, as the player also did in the recent years, because he always wanted to play for Madrid.

“That club was Arsenal. Arsenal considered the possibility around October, November again before Andrea Berta got appointed as the new director. But Arsenal last year considered the possibility to go for Arda Guler in case Ancelotti was going to end up staying at Real Madrid and in case maybe they opened the doors to the exit of Arda Guler in a similar situation of Martin Odegaard.

“So they consider that possibility. Then new director at Arsenal – Andrea Berta, new coach at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso, new life for Arda Guler at Real Madrid starting all games and so no chance – it didn’t become a negotiation. But I can guarantee to you that in the internal conversation around end of October, November 2024, Arda Guler was a topic for Arsenal.”

Arda Guler has had other Premier League suitors

Guler being on Arsenal’s radar makes a lot of sense, and one can easily imagine a host of top clubs were keeping an eye on him when his Madrid future seemed in some doubt.

CaughtOffside were previously informed that Liverpool and Aston Villa were also among Guler’s admirers, but obviously these deals also never happened for the same reasons.

Relevo also previously reported on Guler’s poor relationship with Ancelotti, but the 20-year-old now looks to be enjoying life under Alonso.