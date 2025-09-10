Arsenal working on double deal with Andrea Berta being the driving force

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to Charles Watts, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Arsenal’s immediate focus following the closure of the transfer window is not on new arrivals but on securing the long-term futures of their two biggest stars, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba.

Sporting director Andrea Berta, who joined the club earlier this year, has earned early praise for his efficiency in tying down key players.

Already, the club has seen important renewals, with Gabriel Magalhães committing his future and academy starlets Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly also putting pen to paper on new long-term contracts.

However, as Watts explains, the two most pressing extensions still on the table involve Saka and Saliba. Both are now into the final two years of their current deals, and although negotiations have been ongoing for some time, Arsenal remain confident that agreements will be reached.

Positive signs from Bukayo Saka’s camp

The situation with Saka is said to be particularly encouraging. Discussions with the England international, who is currently recovering from a hamstring issue, and his representatives are progressing smoothly, and the club believes he will commit his prime years to the Premier League side.

Arsenal want to avoid the kind of protracted saga that surrounded his last renewal, and the signals coming from both sides suggest a resolution could be closer than many expect.

Arsenal remain in talks with William Saliba

Meanwhile, Saliba’s negotiations are slightly more complex but still on a positive track.

The Frenchman has become a pillar of Mikel Arteta’s defense, and Arsenal see his long-term commitment as crucial to their project.

Given his rising stock across Europe, finalising a deal early would prevent rival clubs from circling in the coming windows.

Locking down Saka and Saliba would represent a statement of intent for Arsenal, sending a clear message that the club is determined to keep its best talent amid growing competition domestically and abroad.

Report: Arsenal looking to land 24-year-old ‘complete midfielder’ on Real Madrid radar