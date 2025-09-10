(Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Youri Tielemans is a target for Atletico Madrid, and they are preparing an offer to sign him in the coming months.

According to a report from Fichajes, they could offer a package of €45 million (£39m), including bonuses, to sign the Belgian international. He could prove to be an excellent addition for them.

Youri Tielemans would improve Atletico

The 28-year-old has shown his quality in the Premier League, and he has the ability to do well in La Liga as well. He will add control and composure to the Atletico Madrid midfield. Tielemans has been linked with multiple clubs recently.

He is one of the best passers in the Premier League, and he could add a new dimension to the Atletico Madrid midfield. They will be hoping to fight for major trophies in the coming season, and they need to keep improving the squad in order to match up to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Signing one of the best midfielders in the Premier League would be a wise decision. However, Aston Villa have an ambitious project, and Unai Emery might not want to sell one of his best players. It will be interesting to see how they react to the offer when it is presented.

Will Aston Villa let Tielemans leave?

The player has been labelled as “fantastic” by Emery in the past. Aston Villa need to keep players like him if they want to compete in Europe regularly and fight for trophies. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds. There have been rumours recently that they could sell players to balance the books due to PSR pressure.

The player could be attracted to the idea of joining Atletico Madrid. It could be an exciting challenge at this stage of his career, and he would get to play alongside top-quality players at a big club. Diego Simone could help him with major trophies as well.