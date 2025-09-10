Axel Disasi in Aston Villa training (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Axel Disasi has now revealed that his former club Monaco were interested in signing him this summer, and he pushed for an exit from Chelsea.

However, the Blues were not able to get the deal across the line. Chelsea have already sent multiple players out on loan this summer, and they have maxed out the total number of players allowed to leave on loan.

Axel Disasi failed to seal Monaco move

He revealed on Le Media Carre: “In the period between the approaches from Bournemouth and West Ham, Monaco arrived and that hit me emotionally. I had three incredible years at Monaco. When they came in, all the memories came back. Monaco is home,” began the Chelsea centre-back. “I hoped that Chelsea would find a solution to allow me to leave on loan […] I pushed until the last minute to go to Monaco!”.

The 27-year-old French international has been left stranded at the London club now, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into their first-team plans.

The player was sent out on loan to Aston Villa during the second half of last season, and he barely managed any gametime at the West Midlands club. It is evident that he has not been able to adapt to English football, and he’s not a key player for Chelsea. Sitting on the bench at the London club until the January transfer window would be a blow for the player, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Monaco return would have been ideal for Disasi

The return to Monaco would have been ideal for him. He knows the club well, and he would have been a valued member of the first team. The 27-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he needs to play regularly. Sitting on the bench at Chelsea is unlikely to benefit him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

The player was highly rated during his time in France, but the move to England has not worked out for him. Leaving Chelsea permanently would be ideal for the player. It will be interesting to see if any club is willing to provide him with an exit route over the next few days. The transfer window is still open in some parts of the world.