Sources: Man United star’s future remains in doubt following direct transfer approach from Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United players celebrate during the win over Burnley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to face strong transfer interest in star midfield player Bruno Fernandes, who has previously turned down approaches from Saudi Arabia.

Sources with close links to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Al Nassr and Al Ittihad have both made attempts to sign Fernandes in the last few months.

Cristiano Ronaldo even had direct contact with his fellow Portugal international about joining him at Al Nassr, but Fernandes made it clear that his preference was to remain with Man Utd.

“Bruno was approached directly by Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer, with an invitation to join Al-Nassr. Manager Jorge Jesus also made two separate attempts to bring him in, but Fernandes turned down all offers,” one source told us.

Bruno Fernandes remains one to watch for 2026

Multiple sources have now confirmed that Fernandes’ situation could soon change, however, with the 31-year-old expected to be one to watch from January 2026 onwards.

So far, United’s preference has been not to sell their club captain, but there is also an awareness that time is ticking on their chances to make serious money from his sale.

CaughtOffside understands Fernandes would likely continue to have suitors from the Saudi Pro League, while MLS clubs and top European sides are also monitoring his situation.

Should Man United cash in on Fernandes?

United fans will surely feel they need to keep a player as important as this one, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has often stressed the need for the club to cut costs.

MUFC have invested huge amounts of money on a long list of failed signings, and that will likely be putting them under some pressure to sell.

Fernandes has been a vital player for the team, but given his age, it might soon be time to start rebuilding without him anyway.