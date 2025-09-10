Sources: Man United star’s transfer situation has changed as he’s “evolved” under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United players celebrate in the win over Burnley (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Casemiro’s future could now lie at Manchester United despite strong interest from Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad, CaughtOffside understands.

Casemiro’s former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema had been keen for the club to bring in the experienced Brazilian defensive midfielder, and it could be one that they’ll look at again in the near future.

For now, however, Casemiro is understood to have worked his way up in Ruben Amorim’s plans, despite some patchy form towards the end of Erik ten Hag’s reign at Old Trafford.

One well-connected source told CaughtOffside: “Casemiro’s role at Manchester United has evolved under new manager Ruben Amorim. Amorim has repositioned him as a deep-lying playmaker, giving him central responsibility in both defensive transitions and build-up play. This tactical shift has reinforced Casemiro’s importance within the team, especially after United failed to secure the signing of Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.”

Manchester United in no hurry to let Casemiro go

Casemiro remains under contract with Manchester United until 2026, and the club is not open to letting him leave without a suitable replacement.

The 33-year-old is also not pushing to leave, having been keen to remain playing at a high level ahead of the 2026 World Cup next summer.

Still, Al Ittihad are expected to try again for Casemiro in January and could offer huge wages to try to turn the player’s head.

The former Madrid man would then be out of contract at the end of the season, but for now the plan seems to be to keep him at least until that point.

Amorim will clearly need to rebuild the MUFC midfield at some point, but for now it seems the Portuguese tactician sees the value in keeping this proven and experienced player around.