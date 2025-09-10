Fans of Chelsea wave flags to show support for their team. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez was linked with a move to Chelsea during the summer transfer window, but the Blues did not manage to get the deal done.

They could return for him in January, but a deal will be difficult. According to Football Insider, Lopez has made it clear that he wants to stay at Barcelona.

Can Chelsea convince Barcelona to sell Lopez?

Chelsea offered £36 million for the player in the summer, and the report claims that they might need to offer around £40 million in order to convince Barcelona in January.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit decides to sanction his departure.

There are question marks over their financial situation, and it would not be a surprise if they decided to sell the talented young player for a substantial amount of money. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince Lopez to join the club.

Fermin Lopez would improve Chelsea

He’s a technically gifted midfielder who will add control and creativity to the midfield. Chelsea need more cutting edge in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old would be a long-term investment, and he could develop into an important player for them. They need to keep improving the squad to fight Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool for the league title.

Lopez is highly rated across Europe, and he has the tools to develop into a future star. If Chelsea managed to sign him for £40 million, it could prove to be a solid investment in the long run. He could justify the investment in future.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Chelsea have an ambitious project and they will hope to convince the midfielder to join the club.