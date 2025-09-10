(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Aston Villa are reportedly keeping tabs on the Ecuador defender Joel Ordonez ahead of a potential move.

According to TBR Football, the two clubs were in attendance to watch the highly rated central defender when his country was in action against Argentina.

Crystal Palace are keen on Ordonez as well. Furthermore, Arsenal were linked with the player in recent months.

Chelsea keeping tabs on Joel Ordonez

Graeme Bailey revealed: “Joel Ordonez is an outstanding young defender, and it is safe to assume that he will be leaving Club Brugge in 2026. “He is going to the World Cup finals next summer, and I am told that he is almost certain to have gone before that point. “Chelsea and Villa are both long-term admirers of Ordonez, so no shock they are both posting scouts to keep tabs on his progress, and seeing him in action against an international-calibre strike force like Argentina is important.”

It remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for the player in the coming months. Ordonez is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future.

He could develop into a quality player for Chelsea if they manage to get the deal done.

Ordonez could fancy a move

The South American will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League, and it would be a huge opportunity for him. He has impressed with Belgian outfit Club Brugge, and he is expected to be on the move soon.

The young defender wants to compete at the highest level, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have recently won the Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

The young defender will be attracted to the idea of joining them. Meanwhile, Aston Villa have an ambitious project as well. They have quality players and a top-class manager like Unai Emery. They will look to build a squad capable of fighting for European football regularly. They need quality players at their disposal, and the South American defender would be a solid long-term investment.

It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.