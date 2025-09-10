Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea does not view Marc Guehi as a key target for them, heading into the January transfer window.

The player has been heavily linked with the move away from Crystal Palace, and he will be a free agent at the end of the season. Liverpool tried to sign the player during the summer transfer window, but the move did not go through.

Chelsea not keen on Marc Guehi

He has been linked with multiple clubs, but Chelsea are not too keen on bringing him back to the club, as per TEAMtalk. It is no secret that they need defensive depth on the side. Levi Colwill will miss most of the season with ACL damage, and Benoit Badiashile has only just returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Chelsea need to tighten up at the back, and the 25-year-old Englishman would have been a quality addition.

He knows the club well, having come through the Academy, and he could have made an instant impact. He is a reliable performer in the Premier League, and he is capable of improving Chelsea defensively.

Guehi would improve both teams

Signing a player of his ability on a bargain can be hard to turn down. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool comes back with an offer to get the deal done in January. The 25-year-old is at the peak of his career, and he will want to play for a big club. The likes of Chelsea and Liverpool will be attractive destinations for him. Both clubs need quality defenders, and there is no doubt that the Englishman would be a solid option for them.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea changes their stance and make a move for him when the transfer window reopens in January. There is no doubt that they could use him, and the 25-year-old could be the ideal fit.