Police confirm ex-PL referee David Coote has been charged for making indecent video of child

Former Premier League referee David Coote (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Former Premier League referee David Coote has been charged for what has been described as making an indecent video of a child.

That’s been confirmed by Nottinghamshire police, according to Sky Sports News in the video clip embedded below.

See below for details as Coote is now due to appear in court for these charges…

David Coote currently on bail

Coote is currently on bail, according to the report, but has been charged for a Category A offence after video footage recovered by police officers.

This incident took place back in February, while Coote was also sacked by the PGMOL from his role as a Premier League referee last year.

This followed a leaked video of Coote making foul-mouthed comments about former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Other controversies followed, with Sky Sports reporting on another video appearing to show Coote snorting cocaine.

It remains to be seen what the outcome will be with this latest Coote incident, but it certainly has the potential to be something very serious indeed if he’s found guilty.

