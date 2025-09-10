Report: Man United & Liverpool chasing transfer of 17-year-old sensation

Dro Fernandez celebrates with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Paul Miller/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Liverpool are reportedly interested in a transfer move for 17-year-old Barcelona attacking midfielder Dro Fernandez.

The Spanish wonderkid can play as a central attacking player or a left winger, and it seems he’s attracting interest from some elite clubs.

Fernandez certainly looks like a player with a big future, and Fichajes is now linking him as someone on the radar of both Man Utd and Liverpool.

Manchester City and Chelsea are also mentioned as two clubs to keep an eye on, but it remains to be seen if the teenager will be looking to leave Barca any time soon.

Dro Fernandez to decide on future soon

The report goes on to suggest that Fernandez could face an important few months ahead in terms of deciding his future.

It surely wouldn’t be easy for this La Masia graduate to leave Barcelona, but there’ll also be plenty of competition for places in Hansi Flick’s star-studded squad.

If Fernandez and his family decide together that the best step would be to try a move elsewhere, then it seems clear he won’t be short of options.

Where should Fernandez go next amid United and Liverpool interest?

Fernandez would be an exciting signing for the Premier League’s top clubs, but would United or Liverpool be the better move for him?

In many ways, the obvious choice would probably be LFC, where he can develop under an elite manager in Arne Slot, whilst getting the chance to compete for major trophies.

However, there would also be more competition there, whereas this struggling United side might have more of a need to make him a first-team regular sooner.

Still, a lot of top young talents have gone backwards with MUFC in recent times, so Fernandez should approach with caution.