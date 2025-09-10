“I would not be surprised” – Fabrizio Romano tips Man United target to move next year

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

According to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United target Adam Wharton, who has impressed for Crystal Palace, could leave the Eagles next year.

Ruben Amorim’s Man United have been linked with a move for Palace’s Wharton as the Red Devils eye midfield reinforcements.

Even in the recently closed summer transfer window, Amorim and his management tried to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton but they failed to convince Brighton to sell the midfielder, even though the player was open for a move.

Now, Romano has claimed that Wharton, who is also on the radar at Old Trafford, could leave Palace for a move elsewhere as interest has increased in his services.

Fabrizio Romano tips Adam Wharton to make a move

Speaking on his Youtube channel, Romano said:

“I think if something happens, it’s going to be after the World Cup, but for sure, now, the focus of the player is on Crystal Palace.

“He didn’t want to move this summer, and he was not pushing for a move, because he’s fully focused on Palace.

“Then in 2026 I would not be surprised if something happens, because Premier League clubs, but also clubs in Spain, including Real Madrid, are monitoring the boy, and so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

Man United face competition to sign Wharton

As Romano says, not only Premier League clubs but also Real Madrid are exploring the opportunity to sign the young English midfielder.

If United want Wharton’s signature, the next window is likely to be the battleground. For their part, Palace may hold firm against offers until after the World Cup, unless a sensational bid forces their hand.

But with Wharton’s contract running long-term, his rise is one to watch, and from United’s perspective, securing him could redefine a midfield in transition.

The 21-year-old is known for bringing stability to the midfield and keeping possession, something that United desperately need.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United are also reportedly monitoring Wharton.

