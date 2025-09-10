Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, talks to Federico Chiesa. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Federico Chiesa has been linked with multiple clubs in recent months, but the Italian has decided to continue at the Premier League club.

According to a report from Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport, clubs from Turkey are keen on signing the player, and he has had interest from Napoli and Inter Milan as well.

Federico Chiesa is out of favour at Liverpool

The player was recently left out of the UEFA Champions League squad by Liverpool, and it will have come as a devastating blow for him. It is evident that he is not a key player for the club. However, he has impressed with his cameos in the Premier League this season.

Despite the interest from other clubs, Chiesa has decided to continue in the Premier League and push for a place in the Liverpool starting lineup. With the World Cup coming up next year, he needs to play more often, and it will be interesting to see if his decision to continue with the Premier League club backfires.

Can Cheisa get his career back on track?

He was regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in the world a few years ago, but injuries have hampered his progress. He has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot since the move to Liverpool. However, he has shown glimpses of his quality during his cameos.

There is no doubt that he is a technically gifted player who can help Liverpool going forward. It remains to be seen whether he can convince the Liverpool manager to give him more opportunities.

His decision to stay and fight for a place at Liverpool certainly commands respect, and it remains to be seen whether he can get his career back on track.