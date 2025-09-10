Jorgen Strand Larsen applauds the Wolves fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wolves are reportedly set to hold talks with Jorgen Strand Larsen over a new contract after summer transfer window interest from Newcastle United.

The Norway international shone for Wolves last season after joining from Celta Vigo in an initial loan move which was made permanent this summer.

According to the Telegraph, Wolves now hope to tie Larsen down to a new deal as they look to fight off interest from Newcastle and others.

The report adds that Wolves don’t want to include a release clause in the 25-year-old’s contract, like the one they had with Matheus Cunha, who ended up joining Manchester United this summer.

Jorgen Strand Larsen to stay at Wolves?

It would be a big boost for Wolves to keep Larsen after his impressive record of 14 Premier League goals last season.

Vitor Pereira’s side could face a struggle to stay up this season after losing key players like Cunha and Rayan Ait-Nouri in the summer.

Losing Larsen in the near future would be another major blow, but he certainly looks like he could make sense as someone for the likes of Newcastle to target again in the future.

It could also be a positive not to have a release clause in Larsen’s deal or else it would make it easier for sagas like Cunha to play out again.

It seemed pretty clear that clubs would be willing to pay Cunha’s clause, or at least close to it, making it harder for Wolves to negotiate harder to keep their star forward.

It remains to be seen if Newcastle would go back in for Larsen, though, as they signed both Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to bolster their attack this summer.

Still, it won’t be easy replacing Alexander Isak, who left for Liverpool, which might mean they go back into the market for a striker again soon.