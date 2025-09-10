Just In: Man United ready to let expensive signing leave for free next year

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are preparing to release Jadon Sancho on a free transfer next summer, a stark acknowledgment that his £73 million move from Dortmund has become a sunk cost.

Having sealed a loan move to Aston Villa for the 2025/26 season, Sancho’s time at Old Trafford appears all but over.

According to Football Insider, it appears like United have made the decision to let the winger leave the club for free next year after realising that they will not be able to sell him for a transfer fee.

With his contract ending next year, his presence is no longer deemed beneficial to United’s rebuilding efforts under Rúben Amorim.

Man United set to release Jadon Sancho

Stefan Borson told Football Insider:

“I think the situation is going to be that he is released at the end of his contract, and so they’ve basically given him a free transfer.

“Listen, it’s not a good deal for a player they paid £73million for. It’s not a good deal. But what do you do?

“These are all deals where the money is sunk, it’s gone. It doesn’t matter what you paid.”

Sancho’s stint at United has failed to match the promise shown at Borussia Dortmund. Despite high expectations, he managed just 12 Premier League goals in 83 appearances.

Loan moves showed promise of a brighter future but the winger failed to find consistency and hence he was not able to impress the Old Trafford hierarchy.

The English winger will be hoping that a move to Aston Villa now would be able to revive his career.

Sancho has struggled to perform in the Premier League

The former Borussia Dortmund man spent last season on loan at Chelsea but the Blues decided against signing him in a permanent move as the player did not lower his wage demands.

He returned to Old Trafford after the Blues paid a penalty not to sign him in a permanent move.

Now Sancho has to find a solution to his career. He needs the move to Villa to work out in order to revive his career.

Time will tell if he made the right decision to join Villa and work under Unai Emery but his United exit on a free transfer is inevitable since the player is now in the final year of his contract at the club.

