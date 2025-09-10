Kobbie Mainoo in action for Manchester United against Burnley (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo could reportedly be ready to try resurrecting a loan move to Napoli this January.

The England international is struggling for playing time under Ruben Amorim, and this has led to speculation over his future at Old Trafford.

It was recently reported that as many as five clubs were keen to sign Mainoo this summer, according to the Daily Mail, with Napoli mentioned as one of them.

Now a report from ESPN has suggested that Mainoo could look again at that potential move for January if his situation involving his playing time hasn’t improved by then.

Should Kobbie Mainoo leave Manchester United?

Mainoo is not thought to be pushing for a permanent exit from United, according to ESPN, but he is keen on a loan to ensure he gets back to playing regularly.

In truth, this probably seems like the best solution for the talented 20-year-old right now, for a variety of reasons.

As well as seemingly falling down the pecking order under Ruben Amorim, it would probably generally be a good move for Mainoo to get away from this struggling club for a while.

So many players have struggled to shine at MUFC before going on to improve elsewhere, so that could end up being an ideal move for Mainoo’s development.

Of course, United fans will surely be hoping this isn’t necessary, as Mainoo has arguably already shown he can be an important first-team player.

If he’s able to win back the trust of Amorim and get into the team more often in the weeks and months ahead, it could prove crucial to turning things around in Manchester.