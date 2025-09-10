Daniel Farke of Leeds United (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United were reportedly interested in signing Nicolas Raskin from Rangers during the summer transfer window.

They made a late move to sign the 24-year-old Belgian International, but they failed to get the deal done. The 24-year-old has been quite impressive for the Scottish outfit, and he registered 16 goal contributions last season.

His performances attracted the attention of Everton and Brentford as well. According to TBR football, all three clubs made enquiries to get a deal done, but the player turned them down because he loves Rangers, and he wants to continue with them.

He was linked with Wolves as well.

Nicolas Raskin wanted to stay

He told Walfoot: “My situation at the club is complicated. I will return, work hard, and try to get playing time again. “But it’s not just up to me. I know this is an important year, and I absolutely want to be part of this campaign with Belgium. “Football is simply a game of ups and downs. I absolutely love Rangers. I’ve had some great moments there and have a strong bond with the fans. I always try to give my all. “A transfer? No, that’s out of the question. I want to continue to resolve this at the club.”

Can Leeds sign Raskin in future?

It will be interesting to see if Leeds decide to come back for him in future. They are long-term admirers.

They could use a goal-scoring midfielder like him, and Raskin would have been an excellent addition. They need more creativity and goals from the middle of the park, and the Belgian would have been the ideal fit.

The 24-year-old is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player with the right guidance. The move to the Premier League could have been ideal for him at this stage of his career. Competing at a higher level would have accelerated his development and helped him fulfil his potential.

If Leeds manage to stay up in the Premier League, they could be an attractive destination for the next season. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.