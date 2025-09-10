Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have joined the race to sign the German international midfielder Angelo Stiller.

The 24-year-old has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he could prove to be an excellent addition for Liverpool. The player has a €40 million (£35m) release clause in his contract.

Liverpool will face competition from Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, as per TEAMtalk. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in January. VfB Stuttgart will not want to lose a key player like him midway through the season, and a move in the summer might be more likely.

Liverpool could use Angelo Stiller

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality in the middle of the park. They have been overly dependent on Ryan Gravenberch for control and defensive cover in the midfield. They need to add more depth in that area of the pitch, and the German International could be ideal for them. He is a reliable passer, and he will help protect the back four as well.

The player has the physicality and technical attributes for the Premier League, and he could be a key player for Liverpool. The 24-year-old could complete their midfield.

Reds need a midfielder like Stiller

Liverpool have put together an exceptional attacking unit, and they need to add more depth to the midfield and defence. They were close to signing a central defender in the summer, and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in someone in January. Adding a quality defensive midfielder could complete the squad for them.

Stiller is still only 24, and he will improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a reliable performer in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool can beat their Premier League to his signature. The release clause is quite reasonable for a player of his quality.