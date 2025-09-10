Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, and they could look to make their move for him at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League, and both clubs are keen on securing his signature. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and a report via Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are preparing to offer around €60 million for him.

It is highly unlikely that Crystal Palace will sanction his departure for that kind of money. They are likely to demand a premium for him. Meanwhile, the report also claims that Liverpool could enter into a bidding war with the Spanish giants.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Wharton as well.

Real Madrid could use Adam Wharton

Real Madrid need more control and depth in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. The English midfielder could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. He will help them control games, and he will protect the back four as well.

Similarly, Liverpool have been overly dependent on Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the Crystal Palace star will help them improve defensively and control games better in the midfield.

Where will Wharton end up?

Both clubs will be an attractive destination for the player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. They have the resources to pay a premium for him. He could develop into a future star with the right guidance. He will want to complete at the highest level, and both clubs will be able to provide him with the platform he needs.

He has been described as an “incredible player” by his teammates, and it will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.