Report: Liverpool could enter into a bidding war with Real Madrid for “incredible player”

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Real Madrid are interested in the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, and they could look to make their move for him at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is one of the finest young midfielders in the Premier League, and both clubs are keen on securing his signature. He is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and a report via Fichajes claims that Real Madrid are preparing to offer around €60 million for him.

It is highly unlikely that Crystal Palace will sanction his departure for that kind of money. They are likely to demand a premium for him. Meanwhile, the report also claims that Liverpool could enter into a bidding war with the Spanish giants. 

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Wharton as well.

Real Madrid could use Adam Wharton

Real Madrid need more control and depth in the middle of the park, especially after the departure of Luka Modrić and Toni Kroos. The English midfielder could prove to be the ideal long-term investment for them. He will help them control games, and he will protect the back four as well. 

Similarly, Liverpool have been overly dependent on Ryan Gravenberch in the middle of the park. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the Crystal Palace star will help them improve defensively and control games better in the midfield. 

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool FC flag at the Champions League final in 2019
Report: Liverpool offer of €150-160m for 43-G/A “fantastic player” would not be a surprise
Report: Player warned he has made a “big mistake” by joining Newcastle United
Report: Man United, Chelsea & Tottenham in the race to sign “impressive” 19-year-old

Where will Wharton end up?

Adam Wharton looks on during Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest
Adam Wharton looks on during Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Both clubs will be an attractive destination for the player, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. They have the resources to pay a premium for him. He could develop into a future star with the right guidance. He will want to complete at the highest level, and both clubs will be able to provide him with the platform he needs. 

He has been described as an “incredible player” by his teammates, and it will be interesting to see which of the two clubs can get the deal done.

More Stories Adam Wharton

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *