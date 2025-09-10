Liverpool manager Arne Slot waving (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Malick Fofana as the long-term replacement of Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian International is entering the twilight stages of his career, and Liverpool need to start planning for the future. The 20-year-old Belgian attacker has done quite well for Lyon, and he registered 17 goal contributions last season.

He is regarded as one of the finest attacking talents in Europe and football right now, and Liverpool want to sign him. According to Fichajes, they were keen on the player during the summer transfer window as well.

Can Liverpool sign Malick Fofana in January?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to make a move for him in January.

They could certainly use more quality and depth on the flanks. Fofana has the talent to develop into a quality player for the club with the right guidance.

He is a technically gifted player with the ability to succeed in the Premier League. He will add goals, creativity, and unpredictability to the side.

Fofana could be tempted

The player has been linked with Liverpool over the last 12 months. Previously, his agent had revealed that the move to Anfield would be the choice of the heart for the player, despite links with other clubs.

It is evident that he has a soft spot for the Premier League champions. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can get the deal done. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could prove to be a masterstroke in the long run. Liverpool have done well to groom young players in recent seasons, and they could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The opportunity to join Liverpool will be quite tempting for the player as well. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a deal.