Liverpool FC flag (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Michael Olise is already being linked with a move away from Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

According to a report from Absolut Fussball, the player is on the radar of top teams like Liverpool and Manchester City. An offer of around €150-160 million at the end of the season would not be a surprise for the French International.

Michael Olise could be a star

He is an elite talent with a bright future, and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. The report claims that he could become the cash cow for the German champions.

Liverpool could use someone like him, especially as a replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian International is in the twilight stages of his career, and they need to replace him. He has been their main source of goals and creativity over the years, and they need a top-class player to replace him. The French International could be the ideal acquisition. He’s already one of the best attacking players in European football, and he will only improve further with coaching and experience.

Olise had 43 goal contributions last season. He has been labelled as a “fantastic player” by his international teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Premier League return could tempt Olise

The opportunity to return to England could be quite exciting for the player. He knows the league well, and he has already shown his quality in England with Crystal Palace. He could hit the ground and make an instant impact if he joins Liverpool.

Liverpool have broken their transfer record twice this summer, and they have shown that they are not hesitant to spend big money on players they rate highly. It will be interesting to see if they decide to smash their transfer record once again for the French international at the end of the season.