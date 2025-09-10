Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United do not want to keep Andre Onana at the club, and they are hoping to permanently release him at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old will now join Trabzonspor on loan, and it will be interesting to see if he can establish a regular playing role for the Turkish outfit and regain his form and confidence.

Can Andre Onana impress in Turkey?

Manchester United are hoping that the player can impress in Turkey so that they can sell him permanently. The 29-year-old has no future at the club, and a report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United do not want him to return next season.

The player has not been able to live up to the expectations since joining the club, and his performances have been quite poor. He has cost his team valuable points, and Manchester United have moved on from him.

Onana is unwanted at Man United

They have signed the Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens as his replacement. The 23-year-old joined Manchester United for a fee of around £18 million earlier this summer, and he is expected to be the first-choice goalkeeper at the club. It will be interesting to see if he can make an instant impact and help Manchester United Improve.

Meanwhile, the Cameroonian goalkeeper will be hoping to secure a future away from Manchester United. He will look to impress during his loan spell, so that he can join a big club next summer. The player earns £120,000 a week at Manchester United, and it makes no sense for the club to hold onto him, especially when he’s not going to be an important player for them. It would be ideal for them to sell him in the summer. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.