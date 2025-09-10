Players of Manchester United pose for a team photo. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Dylan Lawlor from Cardiff City.

The 19-year-old defender is highly rated at the English club, and he has a bright future. His performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League trio, as per EFLAnalysis. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

The defender has the potential to develop into a reliable performer in the top flight, and all three clubs could use more quality and depth in the defensive unit.

Dylan Lawlor could be tempted

Lawlor is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League if the opportunity presents itself. Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for trophies. They have quality players at their disposal, and joining them would help the 19-year-old fulfil his ambitions. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development.

Similarly, Chelsea have an exciting project and they have recently won a couple of trophies. They have put together a formidable team, and they will look to fight for major trophies. The 19-year-old could be excited to be a part of their project.

Spurs keen on Lawlor

Tottenham have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players, and it seems that they want to add the 19-year-old to the pool of formidable young talent already at the club. They need more depth defensively, and the 19-year-old could be a useful acquisition. They have recently signed Luka Vuskovic, and Lawlor could sort out the Tottenham defensive unit alongside the Croatian in the long run.

Lawlor has been described as an “impressive” player by Craig Bellamy. There is no doubt that he would be a solid future investment for all three clubs.

