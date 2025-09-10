5 key passes, 1 assist: “Brilliant” £80m Chelsea transfer target earns praise after international masterclass

Enzo Maresca and Roy Keane (Photo by Alex Broadway, Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Aston Villa attacking midfielder and Chelsea transfer target Morgan Rogers stole the show for England last night as they thrashed Serbia 5-0 away from home.

This classy display, which included five key passes and one assist on the night, as per stats from WhoScored, has been widely lauded in the media.

Pundit Roy Keane praised Rogers as a “brilliant” option for Thomas Tuchel to have in his England squad, whilst also paying him the huge compliment of saying he reminds him of Paul Gascoigne.

Rogers has recently been a Chelsea target, with Aston Villa valuing him at around £80m, and it seems clear the Blues or another big club would do very well to invest in him in the near future.

Morgan Rogers earns big praise from Roy Keane

Rogers was at the heart of England’s best moves against Serbia last night, and Keane was clearly impressed.

The former Manchester United captain is not exactly one to give out compliments too cheapy, so Rogers can feel pretty proud by these words from such a great former player.

“What he does is give the manager a problem and a brilliant option,” Keane said on ITV, as quoted by the Metro.

“When you get an opportunity and you perform like that, you’re sending a message to the manager that you’re going to find it hard to leave me out, and that is all these players can do.”

He added: “When he gets in a tight area and gets away, he reminds me of Gazza (Paul Gascoigne).

“He just has that thing where you think you’ve got him and then he gets away from you. Just little moments there, he reminds me of Gazza.”

Chelsea should make Morgan Rogers their next marquee signing

Chelsea surely won’t be the only club taking a serious look at Rogers ahead of upcoming transfer windows.

The talented 23-year-old is one of the most exciting names in the Premier League right now, and he could surely shine for most big six sides.

Still, Chelsea have a project that looks perfect for him, as they continue to build around elite young players for the long-term.

Rogers could perhaps even be seen as an alternative to Cole Palmer in the attacking midfield department as he’s suffered a slight dip in form lately.