Newcastle United given hope of completing major signings after landmark agreement

Newcastle United have been handed a game-changing opportunity.

According to FourFourTwo, a fresh agreement between the Premier League and Manchester City regarding Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules may finally unlock the Magpies’ ability to land transformative deals.

They Magpies could now be able to sanction big money deals, particularly via new sponsorships from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and their network.

APT rules were introduced to stop clubs from exploiting associated-party transactions, like Newcastle’s PIF-linked sponsorship with Sela, that could inflate financial figures and undermine Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Newcastle United struggled to spend big on players

In mid-2024, Newcastle were forced to cut players like Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson amid PSR compliance issues.

Now, the new agreement brings clarity and flexibility. Though nothing has been scrapped outright, there is renewed hope that Newcastle’s commercial ambitions can progress without breaching the rules, potentially unlocking substantial revenue streams linked to their deep Saudi connections.

Since the Saudi takeover, although the Magpies have improved and qualified for the Champions League twice while also winning the Carabao Cup and ending their trophy drought, they have been unable to attract the biggest names in football.

The Magpies have suffered against Premier League rivals

Even in the summer transfer window that has just shut down, Eddie Howe’s side lost out on the signings of Joao Pedro, Benjamin Sesko, Hugo Ekitike and Bryan Mbeumo.

All of those players were signed by clubs who have the authority to spend more.

Not only that but they also had to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool in a Premier League record move.

The new ruling will now give Newcastle United the leverage to compete financially in the market.

With APT restrictions softening, the club may now secure lucrative sponsorship deals. This would support long-term stability and fund the pursuit of elite talent without scrambling at the last minute.

